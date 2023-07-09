Contact Troubleshooters
Man in hospital after shooting near 2nd and Market Streets

By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD officers responded to UofL Hospital around 3 a.m. on a report of a man who had been shot, officials said.

LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said after officers arrived, they learned that the man had been brought to the hospital after being shot in the legs. He is expected to survive his injuries.

Throughout the investigation, officials learned that the shooting happened near the intersection of 2nd and Market Streets, Ellis said.

LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is handling the ongoing investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

