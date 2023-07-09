Russell Neighborhood Barbershops looks to rebuild after being destroyed by TARC bus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Russell Neighborhood staple has been left in shambles after a TARC bus crashed into it.

It will likely take months and thousands of dollars for Clippa City Barbershop to recover.

The barbershop owner, Dontay Penny, said he’s cut the likes of Muhammad Ali and Derek Anderson through the years, but now his shop is facing a long road before it’s up and running again.

Penny said it took 578 days to make his dream shop a reality, but it only took seconds for it to tear apart.

Sunday, July 2nd didn’t start the way Penny expected.

“I’m like, ‘Man, I don’t even want to begin to go through that stuff,’” Penny said.

At around 7:30 that morning, a car ran into a TARC bus, which then lost control and veered off into Penny’s barbershop.

A tragedy he learned from the business owner next door.

“He called me and said, ‘Man, there’s a bus in the shop,’” Penny said. “I’m like, ‘Bus in the shop?’ And right then and there I’m like, ‘Hold on!’”

No one inside the shop was injured, but 5 people, including the TARC driver, were sent to UofL hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Penny said piecing this shop together was a family affair and has led to life-long partnerships.

So to him, the shop is more than just a business for him.

“This shop is family,” Penny said. “You know my barbers, I’ve worked with them, and both my barbers started off as customers.”

The same goes for his clientele.

Penny said he’s serviced many big names such as Muhammad Ali and former NBA player Derek Anderson in his chair over the years.

To honor them, he had a wall of fame dedicated to the clients that met the most to him. Those clients consisted of some people he has cut for decades, as well as those who have passed away.

Now, the site of the Wall of Fame is ground zero.

”Actually, there’s one right there. I’m glad I can see where it is,” Penny said. “It’s a picture of a guy on a motorcycle, and you know, he was like a second father.”

Despite the damage, Penny said he believes everything happens for a reason, and he feels God has bigger plans for him.

In the meantime, he hopes to find a temporary spot for all his barbers and wants the community to know they will be back.

“But don’t count us out. We’re not leaving, you know we’re not moving away or out,” Penny said. “We’re going to be right back here, bigger and better.”

When asked where he plans to build his new shop, Penny said he’s not going anywhere and that he plans to rebuild in the same spot where it all started for his business 12 years ago.

Penny said he’s still waiting to see if the shop will be deemed condemned, so he can start the rebuilding process.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.