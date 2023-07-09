Seymour police receiving overflow of accidental calls for service

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Seymour Police Department is working to reduce the number of accidental service calls they’ve been receiving.

In an informational post, police said their dispatchers have been receiving an overflow of unfounded 911 calls for emergency services.

A lot of the calls were not required for police or requested as an actual call for service.

This could be due to a number of reasons like “butt dialing” or children playing on phones.

Regardless, police said dispatchers always try to send emergency aid to anyone and everyone who calls the emergency line.

With an overflow of unfounded calls for service, officials said it ties up necessary phone lines and crucial emergency services.

They encourage the public to help free up emergency lines by shutting off the automatic emergency call feature on cell phones.

(See below for instructions)

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.