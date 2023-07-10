Contact Troubleshooters
17-year-old identified as Shepherdsville Road crash victim

Officers responded to a wreck in the 7300 block of Shepherdsville Road near the intersection of...
Officers responded to a wreck in the 7300 block of Shepherdsville Road near the intersection of Ronwood Drive around 5:20 p.m.(WAVE)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner has released the identity of the teenager that was killed in a crash on Shepherdsville Road Thursday evening.

Police responded to the wreck around 5:20 p.m. in the 7300 block of Shepherdsville Road near Ronwood Drive.

Investigators said 17-year-old Jordyn Johnson was traveling east on Ronwood Drive and did not stop at the intersection, crashing into another car headed south on Shepherdsville Road.

LMPD said Johnson and the other driver were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital.

Johnson later died from her injuries. The other driver was said to have serious injuries.

Their condition at this time is unknown.

