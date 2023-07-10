All I-64 eastbound lanes closed at Blankenbaker Parkway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All eastbound lanes are closed on Interstate 64 at Blankenbaker Parkway due to a crash involving multiple cars and a semi-trailer truck.

MetroSafe confirmed the crash happened Monday at 8:50 a.m. and at least one person was injured.

Morning commuters should take a different route if possible as crews work to get the lanes back open.

