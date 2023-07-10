Contact Troubleshooters
All I-64 eastbound lanes closed at Blankenbaker Parkway

Source: TRIMARC
Source: TRIMARC(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All eastbound lanes are closed on Interstate 64 at Blankenbaker Parkway due to a crash involving multiple cars and a semi-trailer truck.

MetroSafe confirmed the crash happened Monday at 8:50 a.m. and at least one person was injured.

Morning commuters should take a different route if possible as crews work to get the lanes back open.

WAVE News break down key Kentucky laws that go into place once the 2023-2024 school year starts.
New Kentucky laws set to take effect ahead of 2023-2024 school year
