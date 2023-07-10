Contact Troubleshooters
Boom truck stolen in western Ky. found in Metropolis, Ill.; North Carolina man in custody

A North Carolina man is accused of leading police on a chase in a stolen boom truck.
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - On Friday, July 7 around 3:50 a.m., officers with the Metropolis Police Department were dispatched after a boom truck that was stolen in Marshall County, Kentucky, was reportedly seen at Acee’s truck stop in Metropolis, Illinois.

According to a release from the police dept., officers found the boom truck at the gas pumps and asked the driver to exit the vehicle, but he appeared to be unresponsive.

Officers notified EMS and requested an ambulance to come to the scene. In the meantime, officers decided to break a window to see if the driver needed CPR, but they realized the driver was pretending to be unresponsive.

As soon as the window was broken, the driver put the vehicle in gear, turned right and almost struck the police sergeant and a deputy with the Massac County Sheriff’s Office. Both the sergeant and the deputy jumped out of the way but the boom truck crashed into a Massac Co. squad car.

The driver of the boom truck then led authorities on a pursuit on Interstate 24. The truck ran out of gas at mile marker 5, and the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office took over the situation.

The driver, 43-year-old Thomas Prevatte, of Wegram North Carolina, still refused to exit the vehicle. Authorities then shot Pepper Balls into the boom truck, and Prevatte was taken into custody by McCracken County deputies.

Prevatte was charged with fleeing and attempting to elude police, two counts of aggravated assault, criminal damage to government property and driving with a suspended license. He will have additional charges to include possession of methamphetamine, which was found in the truck.

The owner of the boom truck decided not to press charges for the theft.

