Bullitt County father indicted after 1-year-old dies of fentanyl poisoning

Chris Vanmeter has been indicted on manslaughter charges in the death of his 1-year-old daughter.
Chris Vanmeter has been indicted on manslaughter charges in the death of his 1-year-old daughter.(Bullitt County Detention Center)
By Kennedy Hayes
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 35-year-old Mount Washington man appeared in court on Monday after he was indicted on manslaughter charges following his 1-year-old’s fatal overdose.

Christopher Vanmeter was charged with one count of manslaughter, two counts of trafficking a controlled substance, and two counts of wanton endangerment after his daughter Kamrynn died of fentanyl positioning in April.

On Monday, the judge decided to keep Vanmeter’s bond set at $500,000 cash.

The family was outside the courthouse, seeking justice for the child.

“I really do hate this for Christopher,” the family said. “I really do hate this for him and his family. But justice has to be served. It was a 1-year-old baby. She just turned one two days prior. It’s a relief because he can’t hurt anybody else. Nobody else’s child is going to be harmed. I mean, by him being there is probably the best place until this gets resolved, and he can get clean here.”

On April 6, Mt. Washington Police, Fire and EMS were called to respond to a report of an unresponsive child.

First responders found the child inside a home with Vanmeter and several other people on Beachwood Lane in Mt. Washington.

Kamrynn was rushed to the hospital and was pronounced dead. A toxicology report found her death was caused by fentanyl poisoning.

Detectives believe Kamrynn ingested some drugs found in the home.

The Bullitt County Commonwealth’s Attorney returned an indictment last week for the arrest of Vanmeter.

He was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Bullitt County Detention Center.

“You were supposed to leave her with somebody you could trust,” the family said. “Her own father. And her own father didn’t do what he was supposed to do.”

