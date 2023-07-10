Churchill Downs applauds state’s sports betting efforts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Churchill Downs is praising state officials and the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission for their ongoing efforts to establish sports wagering in Kentucky.

Monday afternoon, Governor Andy Beshear announced Kentuckians can make their first-ever sports bets in Kentucky in less than 60 days.

This followed a KHRC special meeting where members unanimously approved regulations that will govern sports wagering. A spokesperson with Churchill Downs is calling this meeting a major milestone.

“We are excited for the opportunities sports betting brings for tourism and economic development across the Commonwealth and for the chance to welcome new guests into our entertainment venues to also wager on live and historical racing, which will further strengthen our state’s signature equine industry,” says the spokesperson.

Retail locations are set to open Thursday, Sept. 7, which is just in time for the NFL kick-off and the college football season.

