Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Churchill Downs applauds state’s sports betting efforts

(Churchill Downs)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Churchill Downs is praising state officials and the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission for their ongoing efforts to establish sports wagering in Kentucky.

Monday afternoon, Governor Andy Beshear announced Kentuckians can make their first-ever sports bets in Kentucky in less than 60 days.

This followed a KHRC special meeting where members unanimously approved regulations that will govern sports wagering. A spokesperson with Churchill Downs is calling this meeting a major milestone.

“We are excited for the opportunities sports betting brings for tourism and economic development across the Commonwealth and for the chance to welcome new guests into our entertainment venues to also wager on live and historical racing, which will further strengthen our state’s signature equine industry,” says the spokesperson.

Retail locations are set to open Thursday, Sept. 7, which is just in time for the NFL kick-off and the college football season.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAVE News break down key Kentucky laws that go into place once the 2023-2024 school year starts.
New Kentucky laws set to take effect ahead of 2023-2024 school year
Source: TRIMARC
I-64 UPDATE: All eastbound lanes reopen after multi-vehicle crash near I-265 ramps
Officers responded to a wreck in the 7300 block of Shepherdsville Road near the intersection of...
17-year-old identified as Shepherdsville Road crash victim
25-year-old Jose Gutierrez-Sanchez
20-year-old identified as Oldham County hit-and-run victim; suspect in custody
The shooting happened Monday evening.
6-year-old shot, hospitalized after road rage incident on I-65 North

Latest News

The downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in the Paristown...
FORECAST: Sunny and hot afternoon ahead
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 7/11
StormTALK! 7/11
Courtesy: Martha Gray
Kentucky woman meets her pen pal more than four decades later
Kentucky woman meets her pen pal more than four decades later