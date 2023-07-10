Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Cincinnati police arrest suspect in 2010 homicide

Robert A. Jones (left) Charles Turk (right)
Robert A. Jones (left) Charles Turk (right)(Cincinnati Police Department)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A suspect is now under arrest in the 2010 slaying of a 33-year-old man whose body was found at the Hartwell County Club, court records show.

Cincinnati police arrested 42-year-old Charles Turk on Friday.

He was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center by 9:20 p.m. on charges of murder and tampering with evidence.

Turk was held without bond over the weekend and is scheduled to appear at 9 a.m. Monday in Hamilton County Municipal Court

He purposely killed Robert A. Jones on or about Dec. 10, 2010, by shooting him to death and then moved his body from one location to another to hide it from homicide investigators, according to police and court records.

Police found Jones’ body when they responded to the shooting reported on the grounds of the Hartwell Country Club on Caldwell Drive.

Several months later, police charged Turk with murder and tampering with evidence. They said at the time that he should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

Police wrote in a May 4, 2011 affidavit that he removed a corpse from one location and put it at another “in order to impair its availability as evidence in the investigation.

This complaint is based on phyiscal evidence and eyewitness testimony.”

It’s not clear yet Monday how police tracked Turk down after all these years.

FOX19 NOW has a call into a police spokesman and will update this story once we hear back.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

27-year-old Jesse Brown
Man arrested, charged with murder after deadly crash on Gene Snyder Freeway
A judge found Louisville's firearm discharge ordinance unconstitutional
Louisville gun ordinance declared unconstitutional
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection of 22nd Stand Wilson Ave...
UPDATE: Man shot to death in Park Hill neighborhood identified
Chicago police are investigating after two newborns were found dead in a day care bathroom.
2 newborns found dead in day care center bathroom

Latest News

A July 2023 aerial view of the campus of UofL Health Medical Center south in northern Bullitt...
UofL Health to hold hiring event for Bullitt County hospital
The downtown Louisville skyline.
FORECAST: Sunny skies this afternoon
39-year-old Ashley Stafford
MPD: Madisonville woman facing attempted murder charge following stabbing
Source: TRIMARC
I-64 UPDATE: All eastbound lanes reopen after multi-vehicle crash near I-265 ramps
Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection of 22nd Stand Wilson Ave...
UPDATE: Man shot to death in Park Hill neighborhood identified