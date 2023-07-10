Cincinnati police arrest suspect in 2010 homicide

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A suspect is now under arrest in the 2010 slaying of a 33-year-old man whose body was found at the Hartwell County Club, court records show.

Cincinnati police arrested 42-year-old Charles Turk on Friday.

He was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center by 9:20 p.m. on charges of murder and tampering with evidence.

Turk was held without bond over the weekend and is scheduled to appear at 9 a.m. Monday in Hamilton County Municipal Court

He purposely killed Robert A. Jones on or about Dec. 10, 2010, by shooting him to death and then moved his body from one location to another to hide it from homicide investigators, according to police and court records.

Police found Jones’ body when they responded to the shooting reported on the grounds of the Hartwell Country Club on Caldwell Drive.

Several months later, police charged Turk with murder and tampering with evidence. They said at the time that he should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

Police wrote in a May 4, 2011 affidavit that he removed a corpse from one location and put it at another “in order to impair its availability as evidence in the investigation.

This complaint is based on phyiscal evidence and eyewitness testimony.”

It’s not clear yet Monday how police tracked Turk down after all these years.

