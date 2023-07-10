Contact Troubleshooters
Fmr. overseer of Head Start program accused of sexually abusing child

The former site director of Lexington’s One Parent Scholar House, Adam Wieser, appeared in court Monday.
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The former site director of Lexington’s One Parent Scholar House, Adam Wieser, appeared in court Monday.

Wieser is accused of sexually abusing a 4-year-old child.

At his arraignment Monday, Wieser pleaded not guilty. His bond remains at $150,000, and he will next appear in court again on Monday, July 17.

In a statement issued by the Community Action Council, it confirmed that Wieser oversaw their Head Start program, a position that put him in contact with children aged 0-5 years old daily.

Information was brought to the attention of investigators by the victim herself, a 4-year-old student of the school.

Leslie Cashion, a family therapist in Lexington, works with children in similar situations.

“It sounds like this kiddo is really smart and really aware of their surroundings and what happens with their body and is pretty articulate,” said Cashion.

She believes that an incident such as this one could inflict severe trauma but recommends therapy as a way to cope.

“If they’re experiencing, they know what they’ve experienced, and they’re showing symptoms, the quicker they can get in and get help, the better recovery they’re gonna have,” Cashion said.

Cashion also recommended therapy for anyone with a connection to this situation, as it could be equally as traumatic for family and friends of the victim.

“There are ways that we can help them process so they don’t internalize that damage so much,” said Cashion.

