FORECAST: A calm start to the week leads into more storms by Wednesday night

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Clear skies and sunshine through Tuesday night
  • Increasing clouds and humidity by Wednesday
  • Strong storm potential arrives late Wednesday into early Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Skies will stay clear overnight as high pressure remains in control of our weather. A return flow of moist air from the south will gradually drive our humidity slightly higher heading toward Tuesday morning.

Tuesday looks mainly sunny and very warm as highs reach into the upper 80s. It will be our last completely calm day for a while as a stormy pattern sets up later in the week.

Tuesday night is clear and calm with lows in the 60s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be more cloudy as energy in the atmosphere moves in from the west. Despite the clouds we’ll be hot with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Storms will likely hold off until Wednesday evening or even overnight, and some could be strong.

Storms appear likely late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Some of these storms could be strong, but their exact track will determine that potential. There is some potential for these storms to turn southward before they hit us from the west, so that’s something to keep an eye on.

Regardless, Thursday brings another storm chance and so does Friday. The stormy summer pattern we’ve been stuck in continues!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

