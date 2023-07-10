FORECAST: Pleasant start to the week

WEATHER HEADLINES

DENSE FOG ADVISORY: Along/south of I-64 until 10 AM EDT

Quiet start to the workweek

Rain chances ramp up Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Areas of fog, some of it dense, will mix out around mid-morning giving way to a marvelous Monday. We’ll get to enjoy sunny skies, low humidity, and highs in the 80s today. Skies remain mostly clear tonight as temperatures fall into the low to mid-60s.

Tuesday’s forecast features sunny skies once again as the heat begins to ramp up. Highs jump into the mid to upper 80s tomorrow. Lows fall into the 60s Tuesday night beneath mostly clear skies.

Highs jump to near 90° on Wednesday. Shower and thunderstorm chances increase Thursday and Friday. We’ll keep some rounds of rain into the weekend.

