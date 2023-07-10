Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Pleasant start to the week

WAVE 11 p.m. - Weather - Sunday, July 9, 2023
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • DENSE FOG ADVISORY: Along/south of I-64 until 10 AM EDT
  • Quiet start to the workweek
  • Rain chances ramp up Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Areas of fog, some of it dense, will mix out around mid-morning giving way to a marvelous Monday. We’ll get to enjoy sunny skies, low humidity, and highs in the 80s today. Skies remain mostly clear tonight as temperatures fall into the low to mid-60s.

Tuesday’s forecast features sunny skies once again as the heat begins to ramp up. Highs jump into the mid to upper 80s tomorrow. Lows fall into the 60s Tuesday night beneath mostly clear skies.

Highs jump to near 90° on Wednesday. Shower and thunderstorm chances increase Thursday and Friday. We’ll keep some rounds of rain into the weekend.

