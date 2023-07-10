Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Sunny skies this afternoon

The downtown Louisville skyline.(Source: WAVE News)
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Quiet couple of days ahead
  • Stormy weather returns late Wednesday night
  • Multi-day severe thunderstorm potential

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lots of sunshine this afternoon with pleasant highs into the mid 80s for most locations.

We’ll hold onto the calm conditions tonight with a clear sky as temperatures ease back into the 60s for lows.

Tuesday will feature another day of sunshine with temperatures just slightly warmer than what is expected today.

Most of Wednesday looks quiet with the late night hours featuring the main chance for showers and thunderstorms that could approach from the north.

Stay close to the forecast for addtional updates.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

