FORECAST: Sunny skies this afternoon

Quiet couple of days ahead

Stormy weather returns late Wednesday night

Multi-day severe thunderstorm potential

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lots of sunshine this afternoon with pleasant highs into the mid 80s for most locations.

We’ll hold onto the calm conditions tonight with a clear sky as temperatures ease back into the 60s for lows.

Tuesday will feature another day of sunshine with temperatures just slightly warmer than what is expected today.

Most of Wednesday looks quiet with the late night hours featuring the main chance for showers and thunderstorms that could approach from the north.

Stay close to the forecast for addtional updates.

