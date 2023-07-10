Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Sunny, warm summer day; Watching late week storms

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Monday, July 10, 2023
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Quiet through Wednesday afternoon
  • Showers and storms return Wednesday night
  • Multiple days of a severe thunderstorm risk

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will be quite warm as temperatures soar into the mid to upper 80s; the Louisville Metro could touch 90°. Plenty of sunshine is expected throughout the day. We’ll see clear skies tonight as temperatures cool into the 60s.

Upperlevel clouds will drift in from the west ahead of our next system tomorrow. We’ll still see enough sunshine and southerly wind to push highs into the upper 80s and low 90s Wednesday afternoon. After a quiet evening, a batch of strong thunderstorms may take aim at us during the overnight hours into early Thursday. We’ll be watching those carefully. Expect lows in the 60s and low 70s.

Storms appear likely late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Some of these storms could be strong, but their exact track will determine that threat for our area. Additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast from Thursday throughout the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

