Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Frankfort police search for man in connection to deadly shooting

Police say they consider Johnson to be armed and dangerous.
Police say they consider Johnson to be armed and dangerous.(Frankfort Police Department)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Police in Frankfort are looking for a man in connection to a deadly shooting.

Officers say Simeyon Johnson ran away from an apartment where a man was found shot to death Sunday night.

Johnson is considered armed and dangerous. The police department shared two pictures of him and said he is 5′10″ and about 180 pounds.

Police began working the case at 11:23 p.m. Sunday, when someone reported a shooting at an apartment building on Marlowe Court.

The caller told police Johnson ran away from the scene with a handgun.

Officers found Thomas Wideman dead when they arrived.

Police say they are actively searching for Johnson. They are urging anyone who sees him not to approach him but call 911 instead.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

27-year-old Jesse Brown
Man arrested, charged with murder after deadly crash on Gene Snyder Freeway
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
A judge found Louisville's firearm discharge ordinance unconstitutional
Louisville gun ordinance declared unconstitutional
Chicago police are investigating after two newborns were found dead in a day care bathroom.
2 newborns found dead in day care center bathroom
Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection of 22nd Stand Wilson Ave...
‘I hate to get this call’: Man shot to death in Park Hill neighborhood

Latest News

FORECAST: Pleasant start to the week
Kentucky State Police Post 1 are searching for three missing juveniles from Graves County after...
KSP searching for 3 juvenile escapees from Graves County
WAVE News break down key Kentucky laws that go into place once the 2023-2024 school year starts.
New Kentucky laws set to take effect ahead of 2023-2024 school year
‘I hate to get this call’: Man shot to death in Park Hill neighborhood