Frankfort police search for man in connection to deadly shooting

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Police in Frankfort are looking for a man in connection to a deadly shooting.

Officers say Simeyon Johnson ran away from an apartment where a man was found shot to death Sunday night.

Johnson is considered armed and dangerous. The police department shared two pictures of him and said he is 5′10″ and about 180 pounds.

Police began working the case at 11:23 p.m. Sunday, when someone reported a shooting at an apartment building on Marlowe Court.

The caller told police Johnson ran away from the scene with a handgun.

Officers found Thomas Wideman dead when they arrived.

Police say they are actively searching for Johnson. They are urging anyone who sees him not to approach him but call 911 instead.

