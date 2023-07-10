Contact Troubleshooters
Ground broken for new Kentucky law enforcement training center

Ground was broken in Richmond on Monday for a new law enforcement training facility, named in honor of Jody Cash, who lost his life in the line of duty on May 16, 2022, while serving as chief deputy of the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office.(Calloway County Sheriff's Office)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Ground was broken in Richmond on Monday for a new law enforcement training facility, named in honor of Jody Cash, who lost his life in the line of duty on May 16, 2022, while serving as chief deputy of the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office.

“Jody Cash was a remarkable Kentuckian who dedicated more than two decades to serving and protecting the people of the commonwealth through his career in law enforcement,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Deputy Cash sacrificed everything in service to Kentucky, and we will never forget him, his bravery and his loved ones, who mourn his loss. I hope by honoring him through this new law enforcement training facility, we will ensure his legacy lives on for generations to come.”

The Jody Cash Multipurpose Training Facility will be a 42,794-square-foot facility with a 50-yard, 30-lane firing range designed for officers to learn intensive and specialized training. Construction is expected to be completed in 2025.

Jody Cash graduated from DOCJT Class 278 and as valedictorian of Kentucky State Police Academy Class 89.

He was a 22-year law enforcement veteran, serving with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, the Murray State University Police and KSP. Cash retired from KSP with the rank of sergeant before joining the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Cash also worked with DOCJT as a peer mentor through the Kentucky Post-Critical Incident Seminar, supporting officers after traumatic or distressing events.

The new center will support training for all of Kentucky’s law enforcement agencies except the Bowling Green, Lexington and Louisville Metro police departments and KSP, which have their own independent academies.

