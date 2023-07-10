Contact Troubleshooters
I-64 UPDATE: All eastbound lanes reopen after multi-vehicle crash near I-265 ramps

Source: TRIMARC
Source: TRIMARC(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews have reopened all eastbound lanes on Interstate 64 after a major crash Monday morning.

Louisville Metro police officers were called at about 8:30 a.m. for a collision that happened just before the I-265 ramps. Officers said there were four vehicles including a commercial box truck involved in the crash.

Police said the commercial vehicle traveling east rear ended a passenger vehicle, which caused a chain reaction that resulted in two other vehicles being hit.

Emergency medical services took two people to nearby hospitals with injuries that police believe are not life-threatening. Police said one of the victims refused to be treated.

The Louisville Metro Police Department Eighth Division is currently investigating the crash.

