Indiana man facing attempted murder charge after allegedly firing several shots

Jason Jennings, 46
Jason Jennings, 46(Harrison County Sheriff)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 46-year-old Indiana man was arrested on several charges after police said he fired several shots at a person outside their home Sunday.

Harrison County police said it happened around 3:49 p.m. in Palmyra, Indiana. Calls came in reporting someone inside their car firing several shots at someone standing outside their home.

Officers arrived and were given a description of the car that fled the scene.

Police were able to identify the shooter as Jason Jennings of Depauw, Indiana

Evidence at the scene confirmed several shots had been fired. No one was injured in the incident, but the victim’s home was hit by a bullet.

Police said the bullet went through the home and into a bedroom. Deputies quickly located and arrested Jennings without incident.

Jennings was taken to and is being held at the Harrison County Jail.

He was charged with one count of attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, intimidation with a deadly weapon, pointing a firearm, and nine counts of recklessness with a firearm.

