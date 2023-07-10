Contact Troubleshooters
Jeffersonville police respond to deadly motorcycle crash

Jeffersonville Police Department
Jeffersonville Police Department(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jeffersonville police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened Friday.

The crash happened around 9:57 p.m. in the 300 block of East Market Street.

Police said a motorcycle carrying two people crashed into three parked cars that were unoccupied at the time.

The driver and passenger of the motorcycle were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital, where the passenger died from their injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time. Police said a toxicology analysis is pending.

This is an ongoing investigation.

