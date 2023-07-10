Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Kentucky Horse Racing Commission unanimously approves sports betting regulations

KHRC
KHRC(WAVE News)
By David Mattingly
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Betting on your favorite team is about to become legal in Kentucky.

After unanimous approval by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission of a package of new betting regulations, Governor Beshear signed emergency regulations into effect that would allow sports betting to start in time for the NFL season.

“You look back at the last Super Bowl and how much was bet nationwide, and you see what we lost out on,” Beshear said.  “And that’s why I am confident we will exceed this initial revenue estimate.”

Sports betting supporters predict $23 million in annual revenue.

On Tuesday, state racetracks and their off-track locations can apply for a license.

People can place bets in person at licensed track locations starting September 7.

Betting on mobile phones won’t begin until September 28.

“I am confident that on September 7 and then on September 28 it’s going to work,” Beshear said. “It’s going to be a pretty seamless experience for those spending their entertainment dollars.”

Kentucky is the 37th state to legalize sports betting.

“So I will be excited to make the first bet in the Commonwealth of Kentucky,” Beshear said. “I’ve been for sports betting since I began running. I believe we can do this responsibly. I believe that this administration and general assembly will get it done. I’ll be proud to make that first bet.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

27-year-old Jesse Brown
Man arrested, charged with murder after deadly crash on Gene Snyder Freeway
WAVE News break down key Kentucky laws that go into place once the 2023-2024 school year starts.
New Kentucky laws set to take effect ahead of 2023-2024 school year
A judge found Louisville's firearm discharge ordinance unconstitutional
Louisville gun ordinance declared unconstitutional
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection of 22nd Stand Wilson Ave...
UPDATE: Man shot to death in Park Hill neighborhood identified

Latest News

Ground was broken in Richmond on Monday for a new law enforcement training facility, named in...
Ground broken for new Kentucky law enforcement training center
MPD: Madisonville woman facing attempted murder charge following stabbing
MPD: Madisonville woman facing attempted murder charge following stabbing
The search is over for three juveniles who reportedly escaped from a detention center in Graves...
Search over for 3 juvenile escapees from Graves County
Graveside service for Tell City Police Sgt. Heather Glenn
Funeral held for Tell City Police Sgt. Heather Glenn