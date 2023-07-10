Contact Troubleshooters
KSP searching for 3 juvenile escapees from Graves County

Kentucky State Police Post 1 are searching for three missing juveniles from Graves County after they fled from a Youth Development Center.(Live 5)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police Post 1 are searching for three juveniles they say escaped from a detention center in Graves County.

Troopers were called just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 9 to the Department of Juvenile Justice Mayfield Youth Development Center.

According to KSP, three male juveniles escaped from the facility and stole a staff member’s vehicle.

The juveniles are accused of stealing a 2020 black Dodge Journey, with the license plate BTJ676.

Anyone who has seen the three escapees or has seen the SUV is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

