MPD: Madisonville woman facing attempted murder charge following stabbing

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Madisonville woman is facing charges after police say she stabbed someone.

According to a release, 39-year-old Ashley Stafford unlawfully entered an apartment armed with a knife around 1 a.m. Monday.

Police say Stafford yelled, “I’m going to kill you”, and then stabbed a woman several times causing her serious injury.

Before the assualt, police say Stafford vandalized the victim’s home.

Stafford was arrested and booked into the Hopkins County Jail.

She is facing an attempted murder charge, burglary and criminal mischief charge as well.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.