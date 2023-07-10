Contact Troubleshooters
MPD: Madisonville woman facing attempted murder charge following stabbing

39-year-old Ashley Stafford
39-year-old Ashley Stafford(Madisonville Police Department)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Madisonville woman is facing charges after police say she stabbed someone.

According to a release, 39-year-old Ashley Stafford unlawfully entered an apartment armed with a knife around 1 a.m. Monday.

Police say Stafford yelled, “I’m going to kill you”, and then stabbed a woman several times causing her serious injury.

Before the assualt, police say Stafford vandalized the victim’s home.

Stafford was arrested and booked into the Hopkins County Jail.

She is facing an attempted murder charge, burglary and criminal mischief charge as well.

