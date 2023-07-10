Contact Troubleshooters
Newburgh woman accused of killing husband changes plea

Newburgh woman accused of killing husband changes plea
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CRAWFORD CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A change of plea Monday for a Newburgh woman accused of killing her husband.

The second trial for Lisa Harris was supposed to start Monday, but late last week court records show she changed her plea.

[Previous Story: Newburgh woman accused of shooting & killing husband in Crawford Co.]

Officials say Harris’ first trial happened in April, but a jury couldn’t reach a decision on a verdict.

State police arrested Harris back in 2020 and charged her with murder in the shooting death of her husband, Michael Harris.

Lisa Harris is set to be sentenced September 25.

