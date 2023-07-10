Newburgh woman accused of killing husband changes plea

CRAWFORD CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A change of plea Monday for a Newburgh woman accused of killing her husband.

The second trial for Lisa Harris was supposed to start Monday, but late last week court records show she changed her plea.

Officials say Harris’ first trial happened in April, but a jury couldn’t reach a decision on a verdict.

State police arrested Harris back in 2020 and charged her with murder in the shooting death of her husband, Michael Harris.

Lisa Harris is set to be sentenced September 25.

