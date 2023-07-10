Contact Troubleshooters
UofL Health to hold hiring event for Bullitt County hospital

A July 2023 aerial view of the campus of UofL Health Medical Center south in northern Bullitt County. The facility is evolving into UofL Health – South Hospital.(Source: Michael Williams, WAVE News)
By Maira Ansari
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL Health gave an update on the construction of a revamped hospital in Bullitt County. UofL Health is evolving the existing medical center, located directly off I-65, into UofL Health – South Hospital.

The facility will be a full-service acute care hospital with 40 inpatient beds and additional shell space to add 20 more. The project will add 100,000 square feet of new space. A big part of the expansion is hiring more people.

A hiring event is happening Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12.

“We are really trying to focus this initial event on nurses,” Tina Vandergriff from UofL Health - South Hospital said. “As we all know there is a national nursing shortage. We are looking for culture fit. We want to make sure the people who want to come work here have the right attitude and care to the community and want to be involved in the community.”

UofL Health says this is a great opportunity for people who live in Bullitt County to work in Bullitt County. With the expansion, they will also be hiring in other positions like food services, engineering, pharmacy, just to name a few.

For more information on the hiring event click here.

