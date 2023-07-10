Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

VIDEO: Harry Styles hit in eye by object thrown on stage

Harry Styles was apparently hit in the eye by an object thrown at the stage while he was performing in Vienna on Saturday. (Source: Twitter/@Maddison200596/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Harry Styles is the latest victim in a string of incidents in which concertgoers throw objects at artists mid-show.

The English star was hit in the eye by an object thrown at the stage while he was performing in Vienna on Saturday, marking the latest incident in a growing list of similar situations in recent weeks.

Video footage posted on social media by attendees shows the “As It Was” singer walking on the stage as an object hits him square in the eye during a “Love on Tour” concert.

He is seen flinching in pain when the object hits and bent over while bringing his hands to his head to collect himself before continuing to walk forward.

Styles has yet to update his followers on his social media, but CNN has reached out to a representative for the singer seeking comment.

The incident took place just days after Adele warned the audience at her Las Vegas residency not to throw objects at artists.

Other artists who have recently been hit with objects onstage are Drake, Bebe Rexha, Kelsea Ballerini and Ava Max, as seen in various videos posted to social media.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

27-year-old Jesse Brown
Man arrested, charged with murder after deadly crash on Gene Snyder Freeway
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
A judge found Louisville's firearm discharge ordinance unconstitutional
Louisville gun ordinance declared unconstitutional
Chicago police are investigating after two newborns were found dead in a day care bathroom.
2 newborns found dead in day care center bathroom
Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection of 22nd Stand Wilson Ave...
‘I hate to get this call’: Man shot to death in Park Hill neighborhood

Latest News

Harry Styles was hit in the eye by an object thrown at the stage while he was performing in...
Harry Styles hit in eye with object while performing
U.S. President Joe Biden meets with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street on...
After meeting Sunak, Biden heads for Windsor Castle to discuss clean energy with King Charles III
Florida voters react to GOP loyalty pledge
Police say they consider Johnson to be armed and dangerous.
Frankfort police search for man in connection to deadly shooting