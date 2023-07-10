Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Woman will not fight extradition in hit & run death of her granddaughter

Lisa Tesch, 51, of Louisville, Ky., awaiting arraignment in Jefferson District Court on July...
Lisa Tesch, 51, of Louisville, Ky., awaiting arraignment in Jefferson District Court on July 10, 2023.(Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A grandmother accused of hitting her own grandchild with a car before going on the run appeared in court.

Jeffersonville, Ind., police say Lisa Tesch, 51, of Louisville, was at a Motel 6 in the 2000 block of Hospitality Way on the morning of June 16 when she ran over her one-year-old granddaughter, Eleanor Campbell. Police say Tesch drove off in her Chevy Trailblazer without checking on or staying with her granddaughter.

With a police escort, Eleanor was rushed to Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville, but she died at the hospital from her injuries.

Tesch was arrested by Louisville Police on July 7 on an Indiana warrant for failure to remain at the scene of an accident resulting in death. She was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections.

During her arraignment in Jefferson District Court, Tesch indicated that she would not fight extradition to Indiana.

If she is not returned to Indiana, Tesch will be back in Jefferson District Court on August 8.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

27-year-old Jesse Brown
Man arrested, charged with murder after deadly crash on Gene Snyder Freeway
WAVE News break down key Kentucky laws that go into place once the 2023-2024 school year starts.
New Kentucky laws set to take effect ahead of 2023-2024 school year
A judge found Louisville's firearm discharge ordinance unconstitutional
Louisville gun ordinance declared unconstitutional
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection of 22nd Stand Wilson Ave...
UPDATE: Man shot to death in Park Hill neighborhood identified

Latest News

KHRC
Kentucky Horse Racing Commission unanimously approves sports betting regulations
A July 2023 aerial view of the campus of UofL Health Medical Center south in northern Bullitt...
UofL Health to hold hiring event for Bullitt County hospital
Source: TRIMARC
I-64 UPDATE: All eastbound lanes reopen after multi-vehicle crash near I-265 ramps
Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection of 22nd Stand Wilson Ave...
UPDATE: Man shot to death in Park Hill neighborhood identified