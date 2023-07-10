Woman will not fight extradition in hit & run death of her granddaughter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A grandmother accused of hitting her own grandchild with a car before going on the run appeared in court.

Jeffersonville, Ind., police say Lisa Tesch, 51, of Louisville, was at a Motel 6 in the 2000 block of Hospitality Way on the morning of June 16 when she ran over her one-year-old granddaughter, Eleanor Campbell. Police say Tesch drove off in her Chevy Trailblazer without checking on or staying with her granddaughter.

With a police escort, Eleanor was rushed to Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville, but she died at the hospital from her injuries.

Tesch was arrested by Louisville Police on July 7 on an Indiana warrant for failure to remain at the scene of an accident resulting in death. She was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections.

During her arraignment in Jefferson District Court, Tesch indicated that she would not fight extradition to Indiana.

If she is not returned to Indiana, Tesch will be back in Jefferson District Court on August 8.

