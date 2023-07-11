2 Hardin County residents killed in crash on Shepherdsville Road

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A man and woman both from Hardin County were killed in a crash on Shepherdsville Road Monday afternoon.

Kentucky State Police said officers were called to respond to the 3600 block of Shepherdsville Road around 6:07 p.m.

Early investigation revealed Hunter Bailey, 27, was headed north on Shepherdsville Road in a 2005 Toyota Corolla when he crossed the center line and crashed into a 2004 Ford Ranger driven by 54-year-old Lisa Pearman.

Investigators are not sure what caused Bailey to cross over the line.

KSP said he died at the scene before he could be taken to the hospital.

Pearman was airlifted to the University of Louisville Hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

The affected portion of Shepherdsville Road was closed for several hours while KSP investigated the crash.

