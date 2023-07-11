3-year-old in serious but stable condition after shooting near Cane Run Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 3-year-old child is in the hospital after a shooting police said happened close to Cane Run Road Tuesday afternoon.

LMPD responded to Mary & Elizabeth Hospital around 1:35 p.m. after a child was brought in with a gunshot wound.

Police said the child was shot in the shoulder/clavicle area.

The child was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital and is said to be in serious but stable condition.

LMPD is investigating. Family members are being interviewed by police.

Police believe the shooting happened close to Cane Run Road near Greenbelt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

