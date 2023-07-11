Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

3-year-old in serious but stable condition after shooting near Cane Run Road

Mary & Elizabeth Hospital
Mary & Elizabeth Hospital(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 3-year-old child is in the hospital after a shooting police said happened close to Cane Run Road Tuesday afternoon.

LMPD responded to Mary & Elizabeth Hospital around 1:35 p.m. after a child was brought in with a gunshot wound.

Police said the child was shot in the shoulder/clavicle area.

The child was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital and is said to be in serious but stable condition.

LMPD is investigating. Family members are being interviewed by police.

Police believe the shooting happened close to Cane Run Road near Greenbelt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAVE News break down key Kentucky laws that go into place once the 2023-2024 school year starts.
New Kentucky laws set to take effect ahead of 2023-2024 school year
Source: TRIMARC
I-64 UPDATE: All eastbound lanes reopen after multi-vehicle crash near I-265 ramps
Officers responded to a wreck in the 7300 block of Shepherdsville Road near the intersection of...
17-year-old identified as Shepherdsville Road crash victim
The shooting happened Monday evening.
6-year-old shot, hospitalized after road rage incident on I-65 North
25-year-old Jose Gutierrez-Sanchez
20-year-old identified as Oldham County hit-and-run victim; suspect in custody

Latest News

25-year-old Maxwell Emerson
Arrest made in death of Kentucky teacher in Washington, D.C.
The downtown Louisville skyline.
FORECAST: Quiet weather is replaced by storms, as soon as Wednesday night
Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting, killing Shepherdsville police K-9
Kentucky State Fair open interviews being held throughout July