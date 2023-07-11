Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

6-year-old shot, hospitalized after road rage incident on I-65 North

The shooting happened Monday evening.
The shooting happened Monday evening.(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 6-year-old child is in the hospital undergoing surgery after they were shot during a road rage incident.

“This evening, the Louisville community experienced an act of inexcusable violence, hostility and a blatant disregard for human life during a road rage incident,” Major Mindy Vance said.

Vance said around 8:22 p.m., Louisville officers responded to Kosair Children’s Hospital on a report of a child shot.

Investigators believe the road rage incident started in the area of I-65 North at Outer Loop where people inside a car got into an altercation with three motorcyclists.

It was not said how many people were inside the car.

Vance said several shots were fired during the altercation.

The vehicle and the motorcyclists continued north on I-65 where another altercation broke out on the off-ramp at I-65 NB at University Boulevard.

Additional shots were fired, and a little girl inside the car was shot.

Police said the driver of the car got back on I-65 and took the child to the hospital, where she underwent emergency surgery.

“This incident was a senseless act of violence that has had a devastating impact on a young child,” Vance said. “And the behavior is reprehensible and inexcusable.”

All parties have been accounted for.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

27-year-old Jesse Brown
Man arrested, charged with murder after deadly crash on Gene Snyder Freeway
WAVE News break down key Kentucky laws that go into place once the 2023-2024 school year starts.
New Kentucky laws set to take effect ahead of 2023-2024 school year
Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection of 22nd Stand Wilson Ave...
UPDATE: Man shot to death in Park Hill neighborhood identified
A judge found Louisville's firearm discharge ordinance unconstitutional
Louisville gun ordinance declared unconstitutional
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states

Latest News

Bullitt County father indicted after 1-year-old dies of fentanyl poisoning
Kentucky Horse Racing Commission unanimously approves sports betting regulations
Broken car window
Pair of Radcliff 19-year-olds arrested, accused of shooting out windows of 39 cars
Officers responded to a wreck in the 7300 block of Shepherdsville Road near the intersection of...
17-year-old identified as Shepherdsville Road crash victim