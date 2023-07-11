Contact Troubleshooters
Amazon Prime Day starts Tuesday

Amazon said it will offer millions of deals across categories on Prime Day.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Amazon Prime Day sales began Tuesday, with Prime members around the world getting exclusive access to millions of deals through Wednesday.

Amazon says it will offer more deals than any previous Prime Day event.

New deals will drop every 30 minutes during select periods.

Amazon will offer millions of deals across categories, including items from top brands like Dyson, Theragun, and Frigidaire.

Customers who are not yet Prime members but want to get the most out of the sale can join or start a 30-day free trial.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

