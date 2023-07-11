American Red Cross: WAVE News-Oxmoor Ford Community Drive Information

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you want to make a difference, tomorrow you can!

WAVE is partnering with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Oxmoor Ford, which is across from the Oxmoor Mall.

If you donate blood, you will receive a $15 gift card to a merchant of your choice.

Call the American Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS to schedule an appointment or just click here to set up a time to donate and make sure you enter the keyword: WaveOx

Thank you for donating!

