American Red Cross: WAVE News-Oxmoor Ford Community Drive Information
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you want to make a difference, tomorrow you can!
WAVE is partnering with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Oxmoor Ford, which is across from the Oxmoor Mall.
If you donate blood, you will receive a $15 gift card to a merchant of your choice.
Call the American Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS to schedule an appointment or just click here to set up a time to donate and make sure you enter the keyword: WaveOx
Thank you for donating!
