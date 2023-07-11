Contact Troubleshooters
Beshear presents funds to replace elevator in apartment building damaged by EKY floods

An apartment complex for seniors 55 years and older has not had a working elevator for an entire year after flood waters broke it.
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An apartment complex for seniors 55 years and older has not had a working elevator for an entire year after flood waters broke it.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

Kathy Bay Alberts lives at Federal Place Apartments. She says she’s been stuck in her home because she can’t use the stairs.

She’s spent the last year complaining to management, speaking with WKYT, and even withholding her rent, demanding a fix.

“It’s aggravating, and it feels like we are just abandoned,” said Kathy.

Governor Beshear presented $538,000 to go towards repairing the Federal Place Apartments. The money will replace the elevator that’s been broken for nearly a year because of the July floods.

Kathy says she can not make it up the stairs at all, leaving her stuck in her apartment for nearly a year.

She’s done everything from making multiple complaints to her apartment complex management, speaking to any media outlet who would let her, and even withholding her rent in the month of July.

“It’s getting really discouraging. I just wish we had a working elevator because it went out July 28, and here we are a year later, and we don’t have a working elevator,” Kathy said.

Now, with the funding, her complex will soon get a new, working elevator.

“When we build back, we build a little bit smarter so this elevator’s operating device will be moved to the rooftop, so if there is another flood, it will not knock out that elevator from operation,” said Governor Beshear.

Giving Kathy and her neighbors a glimpse into a future of freedom.

The money will also help repair two other apartments that were also damaged during the floods. The money can be used immediately.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

