FORECAST: Heat cranks up on Wednesday before Thursday’s storms

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Brian Goode with the forecast.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Wednesday is mainly dry and hot
  • Storms more likely on Thursday, but questions about storm coverage and timing remain
  • Brief lull in storm coverage Friday before more storms at times this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clear skies will once again be in our forecast tonight as high pressure continues to suppress cloud development.

Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s by Wednesday morning as the humidity slowly creeps upward. Wednesday is a hot one with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s underneath a partly sunny sky.

Any small storm chance on Wednesday will likely hold off until closer to and just after sunset.

A line of storms moving toward us during the evening will likely fade before arriving, keeping our storm chance to a minimum. Expect a partly cloudy sky and lows in the 70s by Thursday morning.

After a small shower chance Thursday morning, strong storms will fire up and move in Thursday afternoon and early evening.

Some of these storms could be strong with damaging winds. Highs will be in the 80s on Thursday

Friday is a quieter day behind Thursday’s storms, but our next wave of storms arrives late Friday night into early Saturday.

This means a potentially wet first half of the weekend and a slightly less active second half.

Sunday’s storm chance will remain low for now as storm coverage looks to be a lot lower thanks to the lack of a more defined trigger in the atmosphere.

