FORECAST: Last quiet day before storms return

WAVE 11 p.m. - Weather - Tuesday, July 11, 2023
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight/Thursday morning
  • Additional storms expected Thursday afternoon/evening; some may be strong
  • Rounds of storms through the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today begins with abundant sunshine and blue skies; upper-level clouds will move in during the afternoon. It will be hot this afternoon, with highs near 90°. Skies remain partly cloudy this evening as a line of storms approaches the region. These storms will be fading as they approach the area. Lows fall into the 70s overnight. The fading line of thunderstorms moves through tomorrow morning.

A brief break from the downpours is expected before additional showers and thunderstorms fire up Thursday afternoon and evening. Some thunderstorms may be strong with damaging winds. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will fade toward midnight, leaving behind partly cloudy skies overnight. Lows fall into the 60s and low 70s. Some areas of fog are possible into Friday morning.

A mix of sun and clouds is expected Friday; isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible. Another batch of thunderstorms is possible Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

