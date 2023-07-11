FORECAST: Quiet weather is replaced by storms, as soon as Wednesday night

WEATHER HEADLINES

Most of Wednesday is dry and hot, but storm chances go up by sunset

Storms more likely on Thursday, but questions about storm coverage and timing remain

Brief lull in storm coverage Friday before more storms at times this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clear skies will once again be in our forecast tonight as high pressure continues to suppress cloud development. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s by Wednesday morning as the humidity slowly creeps upward.

Wednesday is a hot one with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s underneath a partly sunny sky.

Any storm chance on Wednesday will likely hold off until closer to and just after sunset. A line of thunderstorms will attempt to move through areas just west of I-65 Wednesday night. It remains uncertain just how far east these storms will make it as they turn southward and fade somewhat during the late night hours. Some storms may be strong.

Thursday features a complex setup as afternoon storm development and strength will heavily depend on how quickly any morning storms subside and how sunny it will get after they’re gone. Any storm that develops on Thursday could be strong, so stay tuned!

Friday is a quieter day behind Thursday’s storms, but our next wave of storms arrives late Friday night into early Saturday. This means a potentially wet first half of the weekend, and a slightly less active second half.

Sunday’s storm chance will remain low for now as storm coverage looks to be a lot lower thanks to the lack of a more defined trigger in the atmosphere.

