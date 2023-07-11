Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Sunny and hot afternoon ahead

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • One more dry afternoon
  • Thunderstorm chances return Wednesday PM
  • Multiple days of a severe thunderstorm risk

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunny and hot this afternoon with highs reaching into the upper 80s to even a few lower 90s. Clear skies expected tonight with some patchy river fog possible. Lows will only drop into the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

Wednesday looks hot with highs into the lower 90s with a partly sunny sky. There will be a risk for some fading t-storms to approach from the NW after 4pm but the risk for impacts looks low at this time. Wednesday evening looks quiet as active weather will be ongoing to our west. Some thunderstorm development into our area is possible during the predawn hours of Thursday. We’ll be monitoring this.

Storms will be possible Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Some of these storms could be strong, but their exact track will determine that threat for our area. Additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast from Thursday throughout the weekend.

