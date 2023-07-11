Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Georgetown Police: Teens who tortured cat to death identified

Neighbors say they were horrified when they saw surveillance video, in which police said two juveniles can be seen torturing and eventually killing a cat.
By Grason Passmore
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - With ‘welcome signs’ on almost every door, and with the exception of some recent construction, Locust Lane is normally a quiet, little street.

“You could ask a neighbor for anything here. Everybody here’s just all connected somehow,” said neighbor Jacob Romero.

But this past weekend, they became connected through something far more gruesome.

“What first went through my mind is why, who and what did he do to deserve that? Nothing. He literally slept on people’s porches,” said another neighbor Patricia Walsh.

Neighbors said this is a small community full of animal lovers. All of whom were horrified and outraged when they saw surveillance video, in which police said two juveniles can be seen torturing and eventually killing a cat.

“He’s been a staple in the neighborhood. Everybody fed him. In the winter we’d make sure he was warm,” Walsh said.

It wasn’t long after Georgetown Police posted these stills of the minors from the surveillance video, before the two were identified. Police said they are both expected to be charged with animal cruelty. It’s a minor relief for some.

“The kids that did it, I’m glad they caught them. And I don’t want to sound cruel because I’m a mom, too, but they do deserve to be punished because that was absolutely unnecessary. That cat wouldn’t have hurt a fly,” said Walsh.

“It’s just very sad and demoralizing. Why would you do that to an animal?” Romero asked.

He was a stray who crawled his way into the hearts of these neighbors.

“He just wanted somebody to love him. And we all did. It really is just a senseless act.”

The Police Department did not post the original surveillance video showing the torture, saying it was too graphic to be shared.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAVE News break down key Kentucky laws that go into place once the 2023-2024 school year starts.
New Kentucky laws set to take effect ahead of 2023-2024 school year
Source: TRIMARC
I-64 UPDATE: All eastbound lanes reopen after multi-vehicle crash near I-265 ramps
Officers responded to a wreck in the 7300 block of Shepherdsville Road near the intersection of...
17-year-old identified as Shepherdsville Road crash victim
25-year-old Jose Gutierrez-Sanchez
20-year-old identified as Oldham County hit-and-run victim; suspect in custody
Greenbelt Hwy and Bethany Lane
Man killed in Valley Station crash that injured 2 others identified by coroner

Latest News

The downtown Louisville skyline.
FORECAST: Sunny, warm summer day; Watching late week storms
The JCPS Board Policy Committee discusses SB 150.
JCPS Board Policy Committee discusses policies on how to enforce Senate Bill 150
The shooting happened Monday evening.
6-year-old shot, hospitalized after road rage incident on I-65 North
Bullitt County father indicted after 1-year-old dies of fentanyl poisoning
Kentucky Horse Racing Commission unanimously approves sports betting regulations