Georgetown Police: Teens who tortured cat to death identified

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - With ‘welcome signs’ on almost every door, and with the exception of some recent construction, Locust Lane is normally a quiet, little street.

“You could ask a neighbor for anything here. Everybody here’s just all connected somehow,” said neighbor Jacob Romero.

But this past weekend, they became connected through something far more gruesome.

“What first went through my mind is why, who and what did he do to deserve that? Nothing. He literally slept on people’s porches,” said another neighbor Patricia Walsh.

Neighbors said this is a small community full of animal lovers. All of whom were horrified and outraged when they saw surveillance video, in which police said two juveniles can be seen torturing and eventually killing a cat.

“He’s been a staple in the neighborhood. Everybody fed him. In the winter we’d make sure he was warm,” Walsh said.

It wasn’t long after Georgetown Police posted these stills of the minors from the surveillance video, before the two were identified. Police said they are both expected to be charged with animal cruelty. It’s a minor relief for some.

“The kids that did it, I’m glad they caught them. And I don’t want to sound cruel because I’m a mom, too, but they do deserve to be punished because that was absolutely unnecessary. That cat wouldn’t have hurt a fly,” said Walsh.

“It’s just very sad and demoralizing. Why would you do that to an animal?” Romero asked.

He was a stray who crawled his way into the hearts of these neighbors.

“He just wanted somebody to love him. And we all did. It really is just a senseless act.”

The Police Department did not post the original surveillance video showing the torture, saying it was too graphic to be shared.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.