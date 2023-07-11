Contact Troubleshooters
Hearing held for man indicted for 2022 Hardin County murder while a juvenile

Memphis Embry, 18, of Radcliff, Ky., is charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence in the April 13, 2022, death of Lana Jantz in Hardin County.(Source: Hardin County Detention Center)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) – The case of a man arrested while he was a juvenile for a 2022 Hardin County homicide is now making its way through the courts.

Memphis Embry, now 18, of Radcliff, Ky., is charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence after being indicted by a Hardin County Grand Jury in May.

Embry, who was 16 at the time, is facing charges in the April 13, 2022, death of Lana Jantz, 62, of Radcliff. The case was the first homicide of the year in Hardin County.

Hardin County sheriff’s deputies were called to the Jantz home by neighbors for a welfare check after not seeing her for several days. Jantz’s body was found when deputies searched a shed behind her home. The cause of her death was ruled to be from trauma to the body.

While a juvenile, Embry was being held at the Warren County Regional Detention Center in Bowling Green. Embry is now lodged in the Hardin County Detention Center in Elizabethtown and is being held on a $500,000 cash bond.

