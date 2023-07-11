JCPS Board Policy Committee discusses policies on how to enforce Senate Bill 150

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools are still trying to navigate the legal minefield that is Senate Bill 150.

On Monday, the JCPS Board Policy Committee talked about two different enforcement interpretations of the new bill that bans gender affirming care.

They went in with the goal of choosing one to recommend to the school board, but instead decided to let them look at both versions.

On Monday night, a crowd gathered outside the VanHoose Education Center holding pro-LGBTQ signs and banners. They were waiting to go inside and hear the JCPS board policy committee’s plan for the bill.

“The policy committee, of which I’m the chair, will be considering different versions, potential versions of board policies to present to the full JCPS board of education,” said Dr. Chris Colb, the committee’s chair.

The law bans gender-affirming care for transgender students in Kentucky schools.

It also restricts which bathrooms transgender students can use, and doesn’t require teachers to use preferred pronouns.

The committee talked about two versions of how to enforce the law in the district.

Version one follows the law more closely, while the second version has two major conflicts with it.

“What version two would be in at least two instances directly contradict 150 on the bathroom piece, and on the pronoun piece,” said Kevin Brown, JCPS legal counsel.

“I would say it recognizes federal law, including the Constitution, the 14th Amendment of the Constitution, and Title IX. It’s really SB150 that is contradicting the law,” Kolb said.

Kolb is pushing for JCPS to go with the second version, which he believes better protects transgender students from being intentionally misgendered among other things.

Brown recommended version one but said he expects the district to be sued regardless of which version they choose.

So Kolb is asking why not go with the version with more protection?

“To me personally, it makes sense that we say, well that’s a given,” Kolb said. “There’s really nothing we can do about that given the situation that we’ve been put in, so what do we think is best for our students, and let’s use that to make our decision.”

Instead of choosing a single version to recommend to the school board, the committee decided to send both versions, along with short explanations from each member with their thoughts.

The next school board will talk about the policies at their next board meeting on July 25, where the public will be able to make comments.

The board has until August 15 to make a decision.

To read both versions, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.