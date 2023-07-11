Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Kentucky State Fair open interviews being held throughout July

(Kentucky State Fair)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Fair is set for next month, so Kentucky Venues will be hosting several job fairs in Louisville.

Open interviews will take place every Tuesday and Thursday between 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. These interviews are being held at Broadbent Arena, which is located at 937 Phillips Lane.

Those interested in working at the Kentucky State Fair can also fill out an application by clicking here. You must be at least 18 years old to apply.

Pay starts at $11.35 an hour, according to officials. Some of the jobs available include traffic control, guest services, and operations.

The Kentucky State Fair runs 11 days from Aug. 17 through Aug. 27.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAVE News break down key Kentucky laws that go into place once the 2023-2024 school year starts.
New Kentucky laws set to take effect ahead of 2023-2024 school year
Source: TRIMARC
I-64 UPDATE: All eastbound lanes reopen after multi-vehicle crash near I-265 ramps
Officers responded to a wreck in the 7300 block of Shepherdsville Road near the intersection of...
17-year-old identified as Shepherdsville Road crash victim
The shooting happened Monday evening.
6-year-old shot, hospitalized after road rage incident on I-65 North
25-year-old Jose Gutierrez-Sanchez
20-year-old identified as Oldham County hit-and-run victim; suspect in custody

Latest News

Rare white dear spotted in Owensboro
Rare white dear spotted in Owensboro
Two people that may have been seen at or near a southern Kentucky lake are missing. Search...
Search underway for two missing men in Kentucky
Kentucky woman meets her pen pal more than four decades later
The JCPS Board Policy Committee discusses SB 150.
JCPS Board Policy Committee discusses policies on how to enforce Senate Bill 150