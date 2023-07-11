Man accused of shooting woman, dog outside Norton Children’s Hospital appears in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Treshawn Porter was wheeled into an arraignment hearing Monday facing first-degree assault charges.

Those charges carry the same penalty as attempted murder.

An arrest citation from June 18 said a fight between two teenage girls near the Dave Armstrong Extreme Park was the catalyst for Porter, who is accused of shooting the mother of one of the girls.

After the fight, the woman picked her daughter up from the park and drove her to Norton Children’s Hospital.

While on the way to the hospital, documents said Porter called the woman, who was allegedly his friend.

Porter told the woman her daughter had gotten into a fight with his stepdaughter. Documents said Porter was angry about the fight and asked the woman where she was.

He allegedly told her that he was going to shoot her.

While the woman was driving in the parking garage of Norton, she saw a white car pull up with the passenger side window down with Porter inside.

Porter then shot the woman and her dog, who was inside the car.

The woman’s daughter was also in the car but was not injured.

She was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. Documents said Porter shot her in the face/neck and clavicle area.

LMAS picked the dog up for treatment.

It’s just the latest act of violence stemming from around the skate park. Video a couple of blocks from outside Vendome Copper and Brass repeatedly shows teens and young adults brandishing guns and firing them.

Most of the violence isn’t actually happening inside the park, some skaters told WAVE News Monday, and nearby businesses are hoping to see an increased police presence.

As for Porter, he was charged with assault, cruelty to animals, and wanton endangerment. He’s back in court on July 18.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.