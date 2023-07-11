Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting, killing Shepherdsville police K-9

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man charged with shooting and killing a Shepherdsville Police Department K-9 was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Tuesday.

David Knopp pleaded guilty to the charges of assault on a service animal and wanton endangerment last month.

The sentence for each of those is 5 years each, and they’ll run consecutively.

In March 2022, Knopp was in a shootout with police, near a dollar store in Lebanon Junction near Main Street and South Poplar Street.

During the shooting with police, Knopp shot and killed K-9 officer Dash.

He was initially also charged with attempted murder of a police officer, a charge he was able to avoid by way of a plea agreement.

