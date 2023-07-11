Contact Troubleshooters
Mother of man killed by Covington police officer says he ‘did it to himself’
By Payton Marshall
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The investigation continues after a police officer shot and killed a man in Covington on Sunday.

The shooting happened at Glenway Avenue and E. 20th Street around noon. A police officer found a suspect in the area and a violent struggle ensued, during which the officer fired his gun, according to Covington police.

The man’s adoptive mother, Trina Patty, identifies him as Garren Patty.

Video shows Garren standing over an officer, who is on the ground, and appearing to reach toward the officer. Then a gunshot sounds, followed by six more.

The officer was treated for minor injuries.

“We adopted Garren when he was 7,” Trina said, “and he had a very traumatic childhood up to that point.”

Trina says Garren had a troubled past, including moving multiple times at a young age. She affirms his past doesn’t excuse his actions.

“He did this to himself,” she said.

Trina says Garren had no respect for authority.

“He made it very, blatantly known he did not like police officers,” she said.

Trina had hoped he would turn his life around.

“Garren was a very likable, funny person,” she said. “He had a gorgeous smile. He loved his nieces and nephews. He loved his family, and I think deep down, he wanted to make something of his life and not go back.”

Trina says the situation impacts her family on multiple levels, as one of her children is a police officer in Kentucky.

“I can see it from the officer’s side as well, and that bothers me too, because if that had been my son, I know how I would feel,” she said.

Covington Police Chief Brian Valenti said the situation is a “serious reality check” for his officers when it comes to the dangers they face on the job.

