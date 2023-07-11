Contact Troubleshooters
Pair of Radcliff 19-year-olds arrested, accused of shooting out windows of 39 cars

Broken car window
Broken car window(Twanda Baker / Flickr via MGN)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Elizabethtown police said two 19-year-olds from Radcliff were arrested after they allegedly shot out the windows of 39 cars.

The police department said they’ve been investigating multiple incidents of criminal mischief that happened early Sunday.

According to a release, the department took 26 reports of damaged vehicles with broken-out windows, causing thousands of dollars of damage.

As a result of the investigation, 19-year-old Darius Earls and 19-year-old Buster Diebold were arrested in connection to the crimes.

Both admitted to detectives that after they got off work from Amazon Sunday morning in Shepherdsville, they decided to drive around and shoot out car windows in Radcliff and Elizabethtown with a BB gun.

Police said they admitted to shooting out the windows of 26 cars in Elizabethtown and 13 in Radcliff.

A black BB gun was recovered from inside the silver 2009 Kia Optima that the duo used during the crime spree.

Police urge anyone with similar damage to make a report to police.

Earls and Diebold were both charged with criminal mischief.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

