Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Rare white dear spotted in Owensboro

Rare white dear spotted in Owensboro
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A rare sighting was captured on camera Monday in Owensboro.

David Ryan sent us video of a white deer that he says was walking through a yard on the east side of town.

It was followed by regular brown deer.

While white deer have been seen in Kentucky before, it’s extremely rare.

Some wildlife experts estimate the chances to be about one in 30,000.

Not all white deer are albino, which means they are totally absent of pigment with pink eyes, nose, and hooves.

A piebald deer can have some to all white hair.

White deer don’t usually live as long as other deer because it’s harder for them to hide from predators.

Rare white dear spotted in Owensboro
Rare white dear spotted in Owensboro(David Ryan)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAVE News break down key Kentucky laws that go into place once the 2023-2024 school year starts.
New Kentucky laws set to take effect ahead of 2023-2024 school year
Source: TRIMARC
I-64 UPDATE: All eastbound lanes reopen after multi-vehicle crash near I-265 ramps
Officers responded to a wreck in the 7300 block of Shepherdsville Road near the intersection of...
17-year-old identified as Shepherdsville Road crash victim
The shooting happened Monday evening.
6-year-old shot, hospitalized after road rage incident on I-65 North
25-year-old Jose Gutierrez-Sanchez
20-year-old identified as Oldham County hit-and-run victim; suspect in custody

Latest News

Kentucky State Fair open interviews being held throughout July
Memphis Embry, 18, of Radcliff, Ky., is charged with murder and tampering with physical...
Hearing held for man indicted for 2022 Hardin County murder while a juvenile
The downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in the Paristown...
FORECAST: Sunny and hot afternoon ahead
Two people that may have been seen at or near a southern Kentucky lake are missing. Search...
Search underway for two missing men in Kentucky