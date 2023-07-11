Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Search underway for two missing men in Kentucky

Two people that may have been seen at or near a southern Kentucky lake are missing. Search...
Two people that may have been seen at or near a southern Kentucky lake are missing. Search crews are actively engaged in a recovery operation for one of them on Laurel Lake in Laurel County.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people that may have been seen at or near a southern Kentucky lake are missing.

Search crews are actively engaged in a recovery operation for one of them on Laurel Lake in Laurel County.

The London-Laurel County Search and Rescue squad is looking for a 51-year-old man who disappeared five days ago. He was seen swimming in the lake, then he went under. His life jacket was found, but not him.

At the same time, the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office has a missing person case on another man, 63-year-old Gary Bowling, who said he was going to swim in the lake. The sheriff’s office says Bowling told people he was going swimming in the lake but has not been seen since.

Officials are not releasing the name of the 51-year-old man. We are told they are looking for him in the Sulphur Branch area of the lake.

The sheriff’s office says Bowling was said to be driving a silver GMC pickup truck and was wearing a t-shirt and yellow swimming trunks.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAVE News break down key Kentucky laws that go into place once the 2023-2024 school year starts.
New Kentucky laws set to take effect ahead of 2023-2024 school year
Source: TRIMARC
I-64 UPDATE: All eastbound lanes reopen after multi-vehicle crash near I-265 ramps
Officers responded to a wreck in the 7300 block of Shepherdsville Road near the intersection of...
17-year-old identified as Shepherdsville Road crash victim
The shooting happened Monday evening.
6-year-old shot, hospitalized after road rage incident on I-65 North
25-year-old Jose Gutierrez-Sanchez
20-year-old identified as Oldham County hit-and-run victim; suspect in custody

Latest News

Kentucky State Fair open interviews being held throughout July
Memphis Embry, 18, of Radcliff, Ky., is charged with murder and tampering with physical...
Hearing held for man indicted for 2022 Hardin County murder while a juvenile
The downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in the Paristown...
FORECAST: Sunny and hot afternoon ahead
Rare white dear spotted in Owensboro
Rare white dear spotted in Owensboro