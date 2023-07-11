Contact Troubleshooters
‘Stop this pandemic of violence’: 6-year-old shot during road rage incident in critical condition

The shooting happened Monday evening.
The shooting happened Monday evening.
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Tuesday, Louisville officials gave an update on the condition of a 6-year-old girl who was caught in the crossfire of a road rage incident Monday night on I-65.

Monday night, just after 8 p.m., a road rage incident started in the area of I-65 North at Outer Loop.

Police said an altercation broke out between a passenger vehicle and three motorcyclists.

In a statement, LMPD Major Mindy Vance said several shots were fired before another altercation broke out on the off-ramp at I-65 NB at University Boulevard.

During these altercations, Lieutenant Steve Lacefield said at least 15 rounds were fired.

One of those rounds struck a 6-year-old girl sitting in the back of the passenger vehicle that was involved.

Police said she was shot in the back. She was rushed to the hospital and underwent surgery.

“As a city, we need to grieve for this child and her family,” Lacefield said. “But we should also be angry that there are people in this city that think this is OK. As a community, we need to take action to stop this pandemic of violence, to realize that the more inoculated we become to it, the worse it will get.”

On Tuesday, Lacefield said she is out of surgery and is in critical, but stable condition.

“We don’t yet know the impact that this will have on the rest of her life,” Lacefield said.

Lacefield said detectives have been working around the clock since the incident happened, writing multiple search warrants, processing evidence, and speaking to witnesses and involved persons.

“It is at this time that we have identified all involved parties,” Lacefield said. “After consulting with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, federal prosecutors anticipate bringing closure to this case in the very near future.”

Names of the parties involved have been released at this time. Lacefield said three weapons have been recovered.

“It shocks me that after an incident like this, stretching almost eight miles through the heart of the city, we’ve had only a very small handful of witnesses come forward,” Lacefield said. We can and should do better than that.”

Lacefield encourages anyone who knows any information or was a witness to the incident to contact the police.

“You have my word that our agency and my unit are committed to using every resource to investigate and prosecute these violent acts,” Lacefield said. “But we need every resident of Louisville to share that commitment with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

