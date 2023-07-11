Woman seriously injured in crash on Outer Loop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after a crash on Outer Loop Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 1900 block Outer Loop.

Early investigation revealed a passenger vehicle was headed east on Outer Loop and crashed into another passenger vehicle that was pulling out from a business entrance.

Both drivers were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital.

The woman driving the car that was pulling out of the business entrance was seriously injured, police said.

The other driver is expected to survive their injuries.

Police said no charges are expected.

Reconstruction will cause delays in that area. Drivers are asked to find an alternative route.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.