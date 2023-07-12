African Heritage Festival returning to Louisville after COVID-19 pandemic hiatus
Published: Jul. 12, 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After three years off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the African Heritage Festival is coming back to Louisville for its eighth year.
The festival will be on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Ben Washer Park, which is located at 519 West Kentucky Street. There will be a soccer clinic, live entertainment and so much more.
