African Heritage Festival returning to Louisville after COVID-19 pandemic hiatus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After three years off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the African Heritage Festival is coming back to Louisville for its eighth year.

The festival will be on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Ben Washer Park, which is located at 519 West Kentucky Street. There will be a soccer clinic, live entertainment and so much more.

