Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

African Heritage Festival returning to Louisville after COVID-19 pandemic hiatus

The festival will be on Saturday at Ben Washer Park.
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After three years off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the African Heritage Festival is coming back to Louisville for its eighth year.

The festival will be on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Ben Washer Park, which is located at 519 West Kentucky Street. There will be a soccer clinic, live entertainment and so much more.

Click here for more on the event.

The festival will be on Saturday at Ben Washer Park.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25-year-old Maxwell Emerson
Family of Oldham County teacher killed in Washington, D.C. responds to suspect arrest
WAVE News break down key Kentucky laws that go into place once the 2023-2024 school year starts.
New Kentucky laws set to take effect ahead of 2023-2024 school year
The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Woman seriously injured in crash on Outer Loop
The shooting happened Monday evening.
6-year-old shot, hospitalized after road rage incident on I-65 North
KSP Logo
2 Hardin County residents killed in crash on Shepherdsville Road

Latest News

African Heritage Festival returning to Louisville after COVID-19 pandemic hiatus
African Heritage Festival returning to Louisville after COVID-19 pandemic hiatus
American Red Cross: WAVE News-Oxmoor Ford Community Drive Information
The JCPS Board Policy Committee discusses SB 150.
JCPS Board Policy Committee discusses policies on how to enforce Senate Bill 150