Annual 13-day bike ride across Indiana raising money for families of fallen officers

CHARLESTOWN, In. (WAVE) - Members of law enforcement across Indiana are in the middle of a 13-day bike ride spanning more than a thousand miles.

They’re raising money for the families of officers killed in the line of duty.

‘Cops Cycling For Survivors’ is in its 22nd year. The motto, as always, is “Riding to Remember.”

Every year they start in Indianapolis and visit police departments that have experienced the devastating loss of an officer.

Some riders are along for the whole thing. Others join in the portions they’re able to.

Craig Jackson of the Jeffersonville Police Department said it’s not an easy ride, but there’s plenty of motivation to keep him going.

”There’s [an officer’s] mother who takes part,” he explained. “Her pain that she deals with every day is more than the pain I deal with riding up a hill for a few minutes, so that motivates me. I don’t have room to complain.”

You can donate to the cause at the Cops Cycling for Survivors website.

