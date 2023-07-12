Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Annual 13-day bike ride across Indiana raising money for families of fallen officers

The 22nd annual Cops Cycling for Survivors bike ride.
The 22nd annual Cops Cycling for Survivors bike ride.(WAVE News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTOWN, In. (WAVE) - Members of law enforcement across Indiana are in the middle of a 13-day bike ride spanning more than a thousand miles.

They’re raising money for the families of officers killed in the line of duty.

‘Cops Cycling For Survivors’ is in its 22nd year. The motto, as always, is “Riding to Remember.”

Every year they start in Indianapolis and visit police departments that have experienced the devastating loss of an officer.

Some riders are along for the whole thing. Others join in the portions they’re able to.

Craig Jackson of the Jeffersonville Police Department said it’s not an easy ride, but there’s plenty of motivation to keep him going.

”There’s [an officer’s] mother who takes part,” he explained. “Her pain that she deals with every day is more than the pain I deal with riding up a hill for a few minutes, so that motivates me. I don’t have room to complain.”

You can donate to the cause at the Cops Cycling for Survivors website.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25-year-old Maxwell Emerson
Family of Oldham County teacher killed in Washington, D.C. responds to suspect arrest
WAVE News break down key Kentucky laws that go into place once the 2023-2024 school year starts.
New Kentucky laws set to take effect ahead of 2023-2024 school year
The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Woman seriously injured in crash on Outer Loop
The shooting happened Monday evening.
6-year-old shot, hospitalized after road rage incident on I-65 North
KSP Logo
2 Hardin County residents killed in crash on Shepherdsville Road

Latest News

The coins are dated from 1840 to 1862 and are estimated at a value exceeding $2 million.
Millions in rare gold coins unearthed in Kentucky cornfield
Christopher C. Jenkins, 22, of Mt. Washington, Ky., was arrested July 9 by Mt. Washington...
Bullitt County man charged with setting fire at Mt. Washington business
The Cherokee Golf Course is getting some attention from the Trinity High School Golf Team.
Trinity Golf Team volunteers at Cherokee Golf Course
Homeowners in Oldham County have just joined the hundreds of thousands of Kentuckians who now...
Ribbon cutting for AT&T Fiber in Oldham County